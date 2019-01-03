As lovers of fashion and interiors, when a trend spans both arenas, we have to jump on board. Velvet? We bought sumptuous evening jackets and emerald curtains to vamp up our living room. Gold finishings? Our jewellery box got the Midas touch, and our candleholders and cutlery followed suit.
The latest micro trend we've spotted weaving through both the interior and fashion worlds is scalloped edges. "It's a simple motif that adds an abundance of charm," creative consultant and designer Matilda Goad explains of the detail's resurgence. "It also has a nostalgic element that really appeals."
From '60s-inspired skirt hems to lampshades, the trick to working the trend is balance, Goad says. "The key to getting scallops spot on is to juxtapose them with more contemporary aesthetics. Consider the material and print carefully since you need something that ever so slightly jars with the traditional aspect of the scallop."
Ahead, we've found the sweetest scalloped pieces, from planters to camisoles. Click through to shop the cutest trend we've seen take over Instagram.
