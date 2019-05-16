The Souvenir Is The Most Intimate Movie Of The Year & There’s Barely Any Sex

That’s all the more impressive given that Swinton Byrne has magnetic screen presence. She keeps our eyes glued to her, even as she’s fighting to stop herself disappearing from the world she inhabits. What’s exciting is that she’s evenly matched with Burke, who, as Anthony, is a smooth-talking nightmare. Clearly in the middle of a psychological and emotional crisis, he keeps it together with a veneer of old world bourgeoisie. (On their first date, he takes Julie to a kind of gilded moth-eaten social club dining room that feels like its heyday peaked in the time of Downton Abbey, and verbally spars with her about art.) But what initially comes off as sophisticated seediness is in reality just the latter.