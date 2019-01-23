The Oscar nominations have just been announced but for cinephiles, the fun of next year's awards season is just getting started with the Sundance Film Festival, which kicks off 24th January in the US. Though most of us won't get to experience the long lines and exclusive parties that take place over those two charmed weeks, we can still follow the fun — and what Sundance buzz means for the rest of the year in film.
With 42% of its competition films being directed by women, Sundance 2019 is already sending a strong message about the importance of parity between men and women directors (one that perhaps the Oscars and the Golden Globes, which both failed to nominate a woman director this year, should hear). Generally, the festival is making strides towards inclusion. According to the Sundance Institute's website, "Of all the projects [at the 2019 festival], 53% were created by one or more women, 51% were directed or created by one or more filmmaker of colour, and 26% by one or more people who identify as LGBTQIA."
The woman-directed lineup is thrilling, from revenge movies set in the Tasmanian wilderness to comedies about women in late night TV. These are the women-directed movies and documentaries you should get excited about.