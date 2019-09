With 42% of its competition films being directed by women, Sundance 2019 is already sending a strong message about the importance of parity between men and women directors (one that perhaps the Oscars and the Golden Globes , which both failed to nominate a woman director this year, should hear). Generally, the festival is making strides towards inclusion. According to the Sundance Institute's website , "Of all the projects [at the 2019 festival], 53% were created by one or more women, 51% were directed or created by one or more filmmaker of colour, and 26% by one or more people who identify as LGBTQIA."