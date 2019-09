4 Ways To Wear Corduroy, The Fashion Comeback Of The Year

But the textured fabric is no longer the preserve of traditional menswear and this season we'll be donning it via everything from flared trousers and blazers to baker boy caps. So why is corduroy having such a comeback? One flick through the show images from February's AW17 collections and you'll see how designers revitalised the fabric for autumn. Marc Jacobs presented outerwear with shearling-trimmed cord jackets in taupes and maroons, perhaps taking inspiration from Stranger Things' Jonathan Byers. Prada gave us the perfect two-piece, made of brown corduroy with mixed fabric pockets, while Isabel Marant presented sweet workwear jackets with puckered shoulders and balloon sleeves in salmon pink. Gucci gave us cord in the only way Gucci could: bright blue and sprayed with ditsy yellow flowers.