4 Ways To Wear Corduroy, The Fashion Comeback Of The Year

On the surface, corduroy might conjure up images of uncool teachers in ill-fitting jackets but look a little closer and you'll find cultural moments littered with the retro fabric. Think The Graduate, in which Dustin Hoffman throws a cord blazer over his unbuttoned shirt, or Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker, who is still a sartorial pin-up for men everywhere thanks to his penchant for jewel-toned corduroy jackets over flamboyant shirts.