4 Ways To Wear Corduroy, The Fashion Comeback Of The Year

Corduroy is no longer the preserve of traditional menswear. One flick through show images from February's fall/winter 2017 collections and you'll see how designers revitalized the fabric for autumn: Marc Jacobs presented outerwear with shearling-trimmed cord jackets in taupes and maroons, perhaps taking inspiration from Stranger Things' Jonathan Byers. Prada gave us the perfect two-piece, made of brown corduroy with mixed fabric pockets, while Isabel Marant presented sweet workwear jackets with puckered shoulders and balloon sleeves in salmon pink. Gucci gave us corduroy in the only way Gucci could: bright blue and sprayed with ditsy yellow flowers.
Of course, the fabric will always have its traditional connotations. But styled the right way — whether that's with bold colors, sharp cuts, or an oversized fit — it can be as contemporary as you like. Click on to see our four favorite ways to wear corduroy this season, alongside our picks to help you nail the look yourself.