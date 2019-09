Marc Jacobs Is Reissuing The Grunge Collection That Made Him Famous (& Got Him Fired)

Here's a cheerful bit of fashion news that has us genuinely excited: Marc Jacobs is reissuing his famed spring 1993 Perry Ellis collection — y'know, the one that got him fired — but that's not all. The best part about the relaunching of one of the most defining fashion collections of all time is that it'll be reproduced seam-by-seam, which means no "updates" to "classic/iconic wardrobe essentials" — just pure '90s grunge goodness. Re-released this time under his eponymous label with the blessing of Perry Ellis , Jacobs explained (via press release) why now is the time to bring it back: "The ‘Grunge’ collection epitomised the first time in my professional career I was unwavering in my determination to see my vision come to life on the runway, without creative compromise."