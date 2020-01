Zara’s Annual Winter Sale Is Here — & These Are The 16 Items To Shop First

Around this time every year, Zara sneaks up on us with a storewide sale unlike any other. It’s not advertised, and there’s no warning, which is why those who don’t incessantly stalk the fashion brand’s app probably weren’t aware that some of the most popular Zara items of 2019 are majorly marked down. But since we do, in fact, spend a great deal of time (too much time, maybe) scanning the site’s landing page, we thought we’d catch you up on all the details you need to shop this epic sale while supplies last.