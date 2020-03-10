Birkenstock & Proenza Schouler Announce Spring’s New Must-Have Shoe

Birkenstock, the outdoor sandal and clog company known for adorning the feet of the extremely fashionable and granola-eaters alike, has always had a soft spot for designer collaborations. From a gothic mashup with Rick Owens to a recurring “cool kids” partnership with Opening Ceremony, to a fashion-focused alliance with Valentino, for years, the German footwear brand has been successfully syncing up with the best names in fashion. But if the aforementioned collaborations still don’t have you convinced that Birkenstocks are worthy of a spot in your summer sandal collection, the brand’s latest venture will surely get you there.