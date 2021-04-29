A Petite Girls’ Guide To Getting Clothes Altered (So They Actually Fit)

I'd never used a tailor before and had no idea what was involved: would I be ushered into a back room and ordered to strip? Would I be expected to know my baste stitch from my topstitch? In the end, I just went in and asked for two inches off the sleeves and three inches off the bottom. The tailor whipped out his tape measure (oi oiiii) and said he'd have to take an extra half an inch off each sleeve because of the position of the hem. Considering my needle skills begin and end at sewing on a button, I was more than happy to defer to his expertise. When I picked up the dress three days later, I could see that he was right – the dress might as well have come straight off the rack, his work was that imperceptible.