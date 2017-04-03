We've searched high and low for the solution to all of our petite dressing gripes, and it turns out, Topshop has all the bottoms we could ever need. Sure, we already knew the fashion powerhouse is a pro at nailing every of-the-moment trend possible, but what we didn't realise is that its petite department is just as on-point. Finally, we've found one place that hosts a variety of work trousers, trendy joggers, embellished jeans, and other statement bottoms you assumed were forbidden fruit for your wardrobe. Click on for all the petite pieces you could ever want.