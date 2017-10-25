Update: This story was originally published on October 11, 2016.
Our 5-foot-3 and under frames tend to have a tougher time than most accommodating trousers, and, sometimes, our pants tend to wear us, instead of the other way around. But, enough is enough: These anxiety-inducing garments have eluded our closets (and racked up quite the tailoring bill) for far too long.
We've searched high and low for the solution to all of our petite dressing gripes, and it turns out, Topshop has all the bottoms we could ever need. Sure, we already knew the fashion powerhouse is a pro at nailing every of-the-moment trend possible, but what we didn't realize is that its petite department is just as on-point. Finally, we've found one place that hosts a variety of work trousers, trendy joggers, embellished jeans, and other statement bottoms you assumed were forbidden fruit for your wardrobe. Click on for all the petite pieces you could ever want.