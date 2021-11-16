The plight of being petite is knowing that most straight fit items won’t fit exactly right. This might not be too much of an issue with tops or knitwear but when it comes to coats, it’s a total minefield. From trenches trailing behind you to puffers that make you look like the Michelin Man, shopping for outerwear as a short person is tricky business.
Thankfully, there is a selection of shops that keep us small folk in mind. Coming to our rescue with a specific range of petite winter coats, these pieces are designed to avoid any problems with slouchy sleeves or excess fabric. If you’ve spent way too long tripping over your coattails, know that we’ve rounded up the best petite coats on the market right now to fit your frame perfectly.
As the cold weather approaches, we’re reaching for long, quilted coats in a range of neutral tones and khakis to keep us warm. If you’re looking for something more timeless, we’re also loving tailored trench coats in heavy leather.
To take a look at every petite coat we’re lusting after right now, click through the slideshow ahead…
