Finding the perfect pair of trousers can be a mission for tall women. After all, 'tall' represents a multitude of body shapes and for the many of us who aren't sample size, with long torsos or legs, or plus bodies, shopping can be incredibly trying.
At 5'10", R29 UK's entertainment editor Jaz knows this all too well: "A few years ago, when the fashion overlords decided that bare ankles were 'in', I felt both relieved and cheated. My misfortune (I had to rock pedal pushers for a very long time growing up) was suddenly cool and, in my mind, it gave all the shops that don’t stock trousers in a variety of leg lengths an excuse not to bother. To this day, my heart weeps every time I stumble across a pair of high-waisted velvet trousers (don’t @ me) that I know won’t fit my 33.5 inch inside leg."
Another long-legged R29er, Natasha (5'11") says Swedish, Italian and French brands are a good shout for tall women, as they often come up a bit longer, while others swear by the tall sections of ASOS and Topshop. We've scoured the web to find trousers, jeans and joggers that have been lovingly made for women 5'9" and over. You're welcome!