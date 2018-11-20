At 5'10", R29 UK's entertainment editor Jaz knows this all too well: "A few years ago, when the fashion overlords decided that bare ankles were 'in', I felt both relieved and cheated. My misfortune (I had to rock pedal pushers for a very long time growing up) was suddenly cool and, in my mind, it gave all the shops that don’t stock trousers in a variety of leg lengths an excuse not to bother. To this day, my heart weeps every time I stumble across a pair of high-waisted velvet trousers (don’t @ me) that I know won’t fit my 33.5 inch inside leg."