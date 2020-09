Steph Styles: The Wide-Leg Trouser

This is an everyday look which I think works well for work as well as more casual events. For those who are new to the wide-leg fit, casual looks are the easiest way to experiment. Start off with a classic, muted colour or fabric, such as navy, grey or black in cotton or a wool blend. Depending on the shade of the trousers, you might want to opt for a top that packs a real punch – this balloon-sleeve cropped jumper from a brand called find, which is exclusive to Amazon, does that brilliantly with these grey trousers. To balance out the extra fabric below, think simple. Choose a well-fitting crew-neck T-shirt or jumper or tuck a top in to highlight front pleats and a high waist. I added classic low-rise black Vans for a super comfortable, casual look.