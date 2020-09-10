Steph Styles: The Wide-Leg Trouser

Welcome to Steph Styles, our column with influencer and author Stephanie Yeboah, who will be styling fashion's best trends every month.
As we head into autumn (where did the summer go?!) I've started to peruse the shops for transitional pieces that hold up well in warm, windy and cold weather: a chunky knit here, a pea coat there. During my search, I kept coming across the same pair of grey wide-leg trousers, which I would overlook in favour of pieces that seemed to be more 'flattering'. Sure, wide-leg trousers made an impact on the catwalks this season, everywhere from Stella McCartney to Acne Studios, creating a striking silhouette on smaller bodies. And yes, they had swagger. But off the catwalk? They’re an unacceptable breach of breeches conduct. Sheer pantaloon-acy, to be given an equally wide berth.
Advertisement
When it comes to plus-size style, there are those of us who have a real phobia of wearing purposely oversized or baggy pieces, for fear they will make us look even bigger than we are. I’d be lying if I said that wasn’t one of the first thoughts that entered my mind when I saw said trousers. Nevertheless, wide-leg trousers are an actual vibe. A mood. A classically cut pair will never go out of style. Besides, when people see plus-size folk in public, our size is normally the first thing they notice, so we may as well walk out in style, wearing something awesome, right?
Wide-leg trousers are great because they are incredibly versatile, slotting neatly into both a working and weekend wardrobe. Thanks to the high waist, they have the power to make your legs look twice as long, and can be worn in a multitude of ways for all occasions, with an assortment of blouses, crop tops, sandals, pumps or boots. Below are three ways I style the Daisy Street grey wide-leg trousers, and the best of the rest to shop now.
Easy Does It
This is an everyday look which I think works well for work as well as more casual events. For those who are new to the wide-leg fit, casual looks are the easiest way to experiment. Start off with a classic, muted colour or fabric, such as navy, grey or black in cotton or a wool blend. Depending on the shade of the trousers, you might want to opt for a top that packs a real punch – this balloon-sleeve cropped jumper from a brand called find, which is exclusive to Amazon, does that brilliantly with these grey trousers. To balance out the extra fabric below, think simple. Choose a well-fitting crew-neck T-shirt or jumper or tuck a top in to highlight front pleats and a high waist. I added classic low-rise black Vans for a super comfortable, casual look.
Advertisement
Date Night Ready
This look is more date-friendly. I styled the trousers here with a pair of geometric sandals for a pop of colour – ASOS does similar ones here – and a recycled bikini top. Yes, that's right my friends! I find bikini tops have a far wider range of prints, patterns and colours than your bog standard crop tops, plus we love a multitasking piece. I threw on a black denim jacket to tie it all together.
Give Me The Night
Again demonstrating that wide-leg trousers look chic with anything, for the final look I paired them with a lace bodysuit from ASOS Curve and a snake-print silk shirt from Very. It’s giving you evening strolls down Copacabana beach, is it not? You can wear this look with flat or heeled sandals – I opted for the latter, just to ham up the chic nighttime vibe of the outfit. It's sexy and confident: ultimately what these trousers are all about. There is something about wearing a pair of wide-fit trousers that commands attention when you walk into a room. An iconic, versatile and timeless piece of tailoring for all occasions.
shop 7 products