One of the season's trends I've spotted is the summer suit, and, more specifically, the Bermuda short suit, as seen on the catwalks of MaxMara, Givenchy and Rejina Pyo during SS20 Fashion Month. Now, why do I find the prospect of wearing a Bermuda short suit so alluring? Because for me as a size fat, I see it as a bit of a sartorial challenge. For those of us in the plus-size community, trying to find everyday outfits that fit our curves in the right way can be a bit of a struggle as it is, but it becomes a completely different ballgame when we get onto the subject of tailoring. If not made correctly, a plus-sized suit can be temperamental at the best of times.