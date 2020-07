There are, however, plenty of ways to make the suiting co-ord work for you, whether it’s for the (WFH) office, off-duty casual, or even dressed up for the evening. This gorgeous rose gold set from ASOS Curve is made from linen - the ideal breathable material for summer - and the trousers finish at the calf in a nod to SS20's Bermuda shorts trend. I've styled the jacket with nothing underneath but a scarlet red Elomi Matilda plunge bra (and matching red lip!), as I like to be a bit daring with my style choices at times, but it would go equally well with a softly tailored blouse, a classic workwear shirt, a palette of matching pastel or contrasting neon, or nothing at all! I added a Gucci belt to cinch in the waist for a bit of an '80s city chic feel. You could finish off the look with some knee high boots, barely-there sandals for the evening, or some trainers - mine are Converse.