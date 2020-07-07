Welcome to Steph Styles, our new column with influencer and author Stephanie Yeboah, who will be styling fashion's best trends every month.
After three months of being cooped up inside wearing pyjamas and Supernoodles-stained shirts for Zoom calls, it seems that as we enter this new post-lockdown normality, we are slowly returning to reality - our wardrobes included. As the weather warms up, we're shaking off our loungewear and, instead, our summer wardrobes are offering us the opportunity to go bare legged and embrace shorter hemlines at last.
One of the season's trends I've spotted is the summer suit, and, more specifically, the Bermuda short suit, as seen on the catwalks of MaxMara, Givenchy and Rejina Pyo during SS20 Fashion Month. Now, why do I find the prospect of wearing a Bermuda short suit so alluring? Because for me as a size fat, I see it as a bit of a sartorial challenge. For those of us in the plus-size community, trying to find everyday outfits that fit our curves in the right way can be a bit of a struggle as it is, but it becomes a completely different ballgame when we get onto the subject of tailoring. If not made correctly, a plus-sized suit can be temperamental at the best of times.
There are, however, plenty of ways to make the suiting co-ord work for you, whether it’s for the (WFH) office, off-duty casual, or even dressed up for the evening. This gorgeous rose gold set from ASOS Curve is made from linen - the ideal breathable material for summer - and the trousers finish at the calf in a nod to SS20's Bermuda shorts trend. I've styled the jacket with nothing underneath but a scarlet red Elomi Matilda plunge bra (and matching red lip!), as I like to be a bit daring with my style choices at times, but it would go equally well with a softly tailored blouse, a classic workwear shirt, a palette of matching pastel or contrasting neon, or nothing at all! I added a Gucci belt to cinch in the waist for a bit of an '80s city chic feel. You could finish off the look with some knee high boots, barely-there sandals for the evening, or some trainers - mine are Converse.
What I love about suiting is how versatile it can be; if you don’t feel like going gung-ho with a full suit, you can always rock the bottoms on their own with a blouse that can be tucked in. As much as I love a crop top, wearing one with a Bermuda style or trouser that sits between the knee and the ankle has the potential to cut your body short, so try and opt for a shorter hemline here instead. For a day of frolicking in the park, try wearing the blazer on its own with a pair of '90s style boyfriend jeans, a pair of funky Converse and a crop top, or, for work, an organza sleeve bodysuit and cigarette trousers with some smart flats work just as well!
Below are a few of my favourite summer suits that are ideal to take you from a chic day look to a more glam evening affair.
