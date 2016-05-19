Your New Denim Jacket Is In This Slideshow

Everyone knows that fashion trends repeat themselves — they come, they go, and then they come back again a few years later. The denim jacket, however, is one of the few wardrobe items that's stuck around through decades — and that's partly due to how adaptable it is. Plus denim jackets come in so many silhouettes, washes, and with ever-changing details that the item's been able to withstand pretty much anything fashion throws at it.
Such universal styling abilities means there's no one type of person who wears a jean jacket, nor is there just one way to wear it, either. Whether layered over a spring dress and topped off with a neck scarf or worn with a pair of coordinating pants Canadian tuxedo-style, the opportunities are endless. And since you won't want to go through the next few months without at least one version in your transitional-outerwear arsenal, click through to shop some of the best, not-your-average baby blues on the market right now. Forget "leather weather" — it's officially denim weather.