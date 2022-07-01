Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.
By now, you’ve likely caught wind of the fact that skinny jeans are over. The trend, spearheaded by millennials in the '00s, was declared dead by TikTok last year. If you were a fan, I'm sorry for your loss. Of course, you can wear whatever jeans you please — more power to you if you rage against the Gen Z machine — but since the youngest generation is the one with the fastest growing economic power, there’s a good chance that the vast selection of skinny jeans you’ve grown accustomed to seeing in stores won’t be around for much longer. And when that happens, one question will inevitably follow: What shoes do you wear with jeans that aren’t skinny?
Finding shoes to go with the tight-fitting silhouette was simple: Heeled booties, over-the-knee boots, or pumps, if you’re a heels person; ballet flats or low-top trainers, if you weren’t. But these days, when footwear trends range from chunky loafers to even chunkier clogs, skinny jeans can feel like an odd pairing. Just think about the proportions. Throw on a pair of slightly baggy — but fitted in the butt and waist — vintage jeans, though, and just about every on-trend shoe style of the season is a perfect match, no matter how bulky.
But switching to non-skinny jeans doesn’t mean you have to give up your favourite footwear. You can still wear black boots with flares and ballet flats with slouchy jeans. If you ask me, they’ll look even better. But there are a few types of footwear that pair especially well with a less fitted denim style.
Scroll on to find out what shoe styles to buy, now that old mum jeans are “in” and skinnies — the new mum jeans — are “out.”