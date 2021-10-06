Flat Shoes Are Back! Here Are 5 Styles We’re Wearing This Autumn

For some, the high heel is a tool of the patriarchy and a symbol of hypersexualisation. For others, it is simply a shoe that becomes uncomfortable five minutes into wearing it. Controversial reputation aside though, most fashion lovers can agree that the high heel is a feat of engineering. Coming in every colour, shape and style imaginable, heels are often regarded as the most imaginative footwear out there.
This gold star status means that flat shoes are often forgotten about – dismissed as a sensible but slightly boring footwear choice. Well, we’re here to inform you that the days of flats falling, well, flat are officially over as tons of exciting iterations hit the shops this autumn. For AW21 inspiration, we’re looking to The Row’s simple leather slip-ons, Maison Margiela's split-toe loafers and JW Anderson's statement clogs with sparkling gold hardware.
When it comes to choosing a pair of flats, it’s all about what the shoe can do for you. For those needing a bit of extra height (petite gang, I see you), Mary Janes with a slightly lifted sole are about to be your new best friend. And if you're blessed with the tall gene, Derby shoes are all you need to elevate any autumnal look. Whatever you fancy, we’ve rounded up the best flats on the market right now which work just as well for a Saturday stroll around town as they do for heading back to the office.
Click through the slideshow ahead to shop five flat styles guaranteed to turn heads this autumn.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.