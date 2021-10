Flat Shoes Are Back! Here Are 5 Styles We’re Wearing This Autumn

When it comes to choosing a pair of flats, it’s all about what the shoe can do for you. For those needing a bit of extra height ( petite gang , I see you), Mary Janes with a slightly lifted sole are about to be your new best friend. And if you're blessed with the tall gene, Derby shoes are all you need to elevate any autumnal look . Whatever you fancy, we’ve rounded up the best flats on the market right now which work just as well for a Saturday stroll around town as they do for heading back to the office