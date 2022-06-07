Dr. Martens & Heaven By Marc Jacobs’ Collab Includes Platform Mary-Janes

The Y2K style comeback may be in full swing but don’t call it quits on ‘90s nostalgia yet. The new Dr. Martens and Heaven by Marc Jacobs collaboration makes a case for the return of grunge-inspired fashion.
On Monday, the brands launched a partnership that includes two of Dr. Martens’ signature footwear styles — the Addina DS Bex HMJ and Ricki Sandal — featuring the Heaven by Marc Jacobs’ two-headed bear logo in silver plates, platform soles, and charm-like details, alongside Dr. Martens’ iconic yellow stitching.
Advertisement
While Dr. Martens was a defining staple of ‘90s fashion, Heaven by Marc Jacobs launched in 2020, nodding at the designer's success in putting grunge at the top of high fashion during his time at Perry Ellis. Soon after, it earned a cult following for its chunky platforms, micro mini skirts, baby tees, and playful accessories that mix today’s edgy streetwear trends with androgynous styles that defined the '90s style scene.
While the collaboration is nostalgia-heavy, the addition of the elevated soles checks off one of the biggest trends of 2020: platform shoes. Brands like Versace, Valentino, and Naked Wolfe have revived the ankle-twisting silhouette with sky-high, brightly coloured platforms. For those who wish to remain closer to Earth, the new Dr. Martens and Heaven by Marc Jacobs collab provides a way to sport the trend, comfortably.
Available now, the shoes from the Dr. Martens and Heaven by Marc Jacobs collaboration retail for £159 on MarcJacobs.com and DrMartens.com.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.