What Parts Of Our Childhood Should We Keep In The Past?

"I loved Dream Phone Mall Madness , The Simpsons and the movie Clueless. In fact, I really tried hard to work in a Clueless reference into this episode but it fell flat. I realised I was adding it in purely for my own nostalgia needs. But I was really excited to work in the Lisa Simpson quote about being sarcastic. I also left in my home movie excerpts at the opening sequence. Reliving my favourite toy ads and TV shows reminded me how full of hope I was. I was so excited to grow up. I thought happiness was being a grown-up. It's funny/sad that now that I'm here, I'm looking back at what I think happiness actually was.""Sabrina, the Teenage Witch. I loved how that show had three leading female characters. I wanted to dress like her, have similar powers and own a black cat. Looking back, I was drawn to strong female characters and I wish we had more examples of that in '90s pop culture at the time. That said, we did grow up post-Riot grrrl... While I would have loved to see more feminist or queer characters, I hate to think what it was like in the past with even fewer depictions than we had in the '90s. ""No way. Nostalgia unites us all and makes us more human. The reliving of the past allows us to recognise our history and helps us feel like we have roots and continuity in our lives. It always made me feel good about myself, my friendships and family life and it comforted me during hard times. For women in our 20s trying to negotiate a life and career where there is little experience to draw from, nostalgia plays a pivotal roll in creating a strong base to grow from."There’s a scene in Pixar’s Inside Out where the heroine, Joy, is trying to preserve 11-year-old Riley’s memories by keeping them away from Sadness. I kept thinking of this as I was reading Vanessa's story. This concept of keeping core memories positive as a way of protecting them is so essential to growing up and moving into adulthood."