What Parts Of Our Childhood Should We Keep In The Past?



Do you think there is a responsibility to re-examine things from the past and evaluate them in the context of today’s cultural awareness? Or should we leave the past alone, with understanding that we have changed as a culture?

"There's always a responsibility to look back at the games we played and shows we watched because they help us learn who we are as individuals and as a culture. In talking with Vanessa, I realised just how problematic Dream Phone was for me: it was heteronormative, I never got to have a conversation with any of the boys on the other end of the phone and it pit my friends and I against each other for the same guy. It doesn't diminish the memory of the game but it helps me answer questions as to why I reacted certain ways with my girl friends or never challenged heterosexuality until college."

