In 1991, Milton Bradley released Dream Phone, a board game targeted at young girls. It was the sleepover activity for me and my friends in the ‘90s, since it combined two of our then-favorite things: boys and talking on the phone.For those who need refreshing, here's how you play. There are 24 (fictional) boyfriend candidates, and one of them has a crush on you. Actually, he has a crush on everyone who's playing. You pull a card with a boy's face and phone number on it, call him on the big pink cordless phone, and he gives you a clue. All of these dreamboats have generic names like Bob, Mike, and Phil. Except the clues they give are in negatives. "I know where he hangs out. He's not at the movies." You look around the board to see which boys are hanging out at the movie theater, and then cross their names off your list of potential Secret Admirers. When you're ready to guess who your crush is, you find his face card and call him. If you're right, a resounding male voice will say from the phone, "You're right! I really like you."Ah, youthful innocence.Since 2016 marks 25 years since Dream Phone entered our lives, I decided it was the perfect time to revisit the game as a grown woman. I mean, it’s my duty to investigate nostalgia and provide thoughtful commentary on pop culture. Okay, fine. I really wanted to play it again and so did just about every one of my coworkers.First, you should know that if you’re looking to track down Dream Phone — my biggest regret in this life is ditching my own edition of the Milton Bradley game when I became “too cool” to play it anymore — you’re going to have to pay a hefty price. It currently goes for about $115 on eBay and $250 on Amazon . Since I couldn’t exactly justify spending hundreds on story research, I tracked down a very nice woman from Hasbro (which acquired Milton Bradley) who said she would check the company’s archive. Sure enough, there was a lonely Dream Phone, languishing in a corner, just waiting for me to get weird with it. She agreed to loan me the game for the purpose of my story, and I spent a couple of weeks interacting with it, petrified I would accidentally spill something on it or somehow set it on fire, ruining the memories of millennial women everywhere.Once Dream Phone arrived at the Refinery29 offices, I recruited beauty editor and zero-bullshit human Maria Del Russo to play a few rounds with me and keep me honest in my assessments.I cannot find the words to express the thrill we felt — and the noises we made — when we opened the box, put batteries in that huge, pink phone, and heard the dial tone signaling our Secret Admirer adventure was ready to begin.The first round was exhilarating. “It’s like a sleepover in a conference room!” we shouted. “I’m Snapping this,” Maria said, documenting our first game with her iPhone. But by the middle of the second game, I admit I felt over it. It made me feel warm and fuzzy for my childhood while simultaneously reminding me that I’m sadly no longer a kid.