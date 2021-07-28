Could You Walk In Lady Gaga’s Ultra-High Platform Boots?

New York City sidewalks are a constant obstacle race for pedestrians, riddled with cracks, litter, and the occasional rodent. But born and bred New Yorker Lady Gaga has no fear of the treacherous urban runway.
On Monday, the singer stepped out in her hometown wearing a pair of sky-high platform shoes from Pleaser, paired with a black Magda Butrym A-line dress and Mark Cross bag.
Ultra-high platform shoes have been Gaga’s signature look since her “Bad Romance” era. And this particular pair of 10-inch-tall Pleaser boots — currently retailing for £110 — have made a few appearances over the years, as well as other styles from the brand Gaga has favoured. Back in May, the singer paired the booties with a white Max Mara suit, while in 2013, she opted to wear a simple black blazer dress and black sunglasses with the shoes. The shoes come with a warning from Pleaser, a brand popular with dancers and sex workers, that reads: “Extreme High Heels. Not Recommended For Walking.”
Yet, the return of the Pleaser platforms is a surprise for many fans (including me!), who’ve witnessed the performer don old Hollywood glamour looks over the past few weeks in New York, including dresses alluding to Dior’s mid-century New Look, chic oversized sleeves, and classic pumps in safer heights.
Still, the singer's nod to her early days of shocking outfits and impossible-to-walk-in shoes is not a coincidence. After a year dominated by Birkenstocks and Crocs, we’re craving some height. Global fashion search engine Lyst reported a 163% increase in searches for “high heels” in the spring. The autumn runways are also indulging our love of towering heels, with Versace, Molly Godard, and Schiaparelli showing platform shoes over four inches tall.