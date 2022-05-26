It's official: corsets are everywhere right now. From Bridgerton's Regency-era style lighting up our screens (and influencing our wardrobes) to the theme of this year's Met Gala, 'gilded glamour' (which disappointed yet intrigued us earlier this month), corsets in various iterations have become a major fixture in fashion in 2022.
According to buy now, pay later service Clearpay, corset sales have increased by 175% in the last three months, with a particularly strong leaning towards satin, chiffon and bandage styles. Versace, Vivienne Westwood and Gucci all spotlighted the corset in their Autumn/Winter '22 shows, while celebs such as Dua Lipa and Cardi B are fans of the fit, too.
Whether you're an OG fan of the corset or finally looking to indulge now that the style is leaning more towards Euphoria vibes than Bridgerton-inspired looks, here are seven ways to wear and style a corset — courtesy of seven members of the R29 team.
