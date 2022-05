According to buy now, pay later service Clearpay, corset sales have increased by 175% in the last three months, with a particularly strong leaning towards satin, chiffon and bandage styles. Versace Vivienne Westwood and Gucci all spotlighted the corset in their Autumn/Winter '22 shows, while celebs such as Dua Lipa, Rihanna, Cardi B and Barbie Ferreria are fans of the fit, too.