The Bridgerton Effect: Embrace The Regency Revival For Your Home

Swooning love scenes, bosom-heaving gowns and late-night soirees make Bridgerton the beloved series it is. We fawn over its gorgeous costumes and gorgeous actors, but are we skimping on something worthy of more attention? I'm talking about the glorious Bridgerton set design that's singlehandedly brought regencycore back into mainstream interior design.
The early 1800s are making a comeback in 2022, but you and your bank balance needn't fret; our take on regencycore is much more pared-back and attainable for those of us who don't live in mansions in the English countryside.
TikTokers are showing off their own Bridgerton-inspired rooms and others are digitally animating their own dream room. We know that trends come and go, so one way to partake in the trend without falling into the fast homewares hole is to pick a few regency-inspired pieces to complement what you already own.
So without further ado, here are some interior decor finds that can royally spruce up your place.