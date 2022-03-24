But it's really the work of Edwina’s older sister Kate, who has passed on everything she knows about her place in society, that makes Edwina the belle of the ball. Despite teaching her every intricate dance and foreign language herself, Kate insists on appearing only as her sister’s chaperone (much to the delight of Lady Danbury, who refers to her as an "old maid" at 26). Assuming the role of vetting her sister’s potential suitors, Kate has a keen eye for weeding out those with a reputation for womanising.