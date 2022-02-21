Euphoria Makeup Is Not Cool — That’s Half Its Magic

Davy is cool, in large part, due to her creative vision and attention to detail, two points central to Half Magic, a product collection spawned in collaboration with the production team behind Euphoria. The makeup doesn't launch until later this spring. She'll let the current fanfare around this second season simmer. But if you're watching the remainder of season two — maybe this week's episode — with a sharp eye, you'll be able to see the Half Magic makeup on the characters who helped inspire it. "If people have seen season two, they'll recognise a few colours when the line comes out in May," Davy tells me. "The products have been in every episode so far, just sprinkled here and there." (Watch the eyes and lips.)