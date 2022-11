The Best Pointelle Knits For Autumn & Beyond

Pointelle knits have been on the scene for decades, with the term 'pointelle' popping up for the first time all the way back in 1892. Often featuring geometric shapes, the fine lace, openwork knit is dainty by nature, which makes it a staple fabric for underwear and intimates. Recently though, the Y2K revival has seen pointelle make its way into basics that are designed to be seen. SKIMS released an entire collection of pointelle bodysuits, vest tops and leggings, while TikTok favourite Frankie Bikinis teamed up with supermodel Gigi Hadid to create a line of pointelle pieces including bike shorts and baby tees.