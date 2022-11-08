The Best Pointelle Knits For Autumn & Beyond

Whether it's the little hearts woven into your childhood vests or the chevron patterns on your eternally stylish grandma's cardigans, a pointelle knit has the power to make a stream of nostalgic memories come rushing back.
Pointelle knits have been on the scene for decades, with the term 'pointelle' popping up for the first time all the way back in 1892. Often featuring geometric shapes, the fine lace, openwork knit is dainty by nature, which makes it a staple fabric for underwear and intimates. Recently though, the Y2K revival has seen pointelle make its way into basics that are designed to be seen. SKIMS released an entire collection of pointelle bodysuits, vest tops and leggings, while TikTok favourite Frankie Bikinis teamed up with supermodel Gigi Hadid to create a line of pointelle pieces including bike shorts and baby tees.
Elsewhere, pointelle stitching is being used on weightier pieces that will slot nicely into a transitional wardrobe. Think warm knit dresses featuring lacy puff sleeves, cardigans with open front stitching and jumpers with fine feature collars.
From the perfect basics to statement knits, take a look at our favourite pointelle picks in the slideshow ahead…
