14 Pointelle Basics That Prove They’re Not Just For Your Nan

Whether it's the little hearts woven into your childhood singlets or the chevron patterns on your eternally stylish grandma's wardrobe, a pointelle basic has the power to make a stream of nostalgic memories come rushing back.
Pointelle has been on the scene for decades, with the term popping up for the first time all the way back in 1892. Often featuring geometric shapes, the fine lace, openwork knit is dainty by nature, which makes it a staple fabric for underwear and intimates.
Recently though, the Y2K revival has seen pointelle make its way into basics that are designed to be seen. SKIMS released an entire collection of pointelle bodysuits, vest tops and leggings, while TikTok favourite Frankie Bikinis teamed up with supermodel Gigi Hadid to create a line of pointelle pieces including bike shorts and baby tees.
Elsewhere, pointelle stitching is being used on weightier pieces that slot nicely into a transitional wardrobe. However, its true beauty is not in jumper or vest form, but actually how it makes for the perfect summer staple.
Its delicate sheer material is perfect for a lightweight top, dress, skirt or shorts when the weather cranks up. With the underwear as outerwear trend continuing to take hold into 2023, a pointelle crop top paired with denim shorts or bloomers and a bikini is an effortless look for a picnic or pool hang.
Amid the coquette revival and vanilla girl aesthetic (the next evolution of the clean girl) there is no time nor temperature like the present to dabble in your own pointelle moment.
Find our 14 top picks for a pointelle-filled summer ahead.