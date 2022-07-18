My makeup look has always been a “clean beauty aesthetic” but just because I’m lazy and didn’t know how to beat my face. It was minimalist by default. THEN, the lord giveth, and the lord taketh away because my clear skin privilege disappeared real quick during the pandemic. Recently, my skin is a whole mess. This aesthetic is only for people with great skin! Now that I am no longer one of those people, I need ALL of the foundation, a bold lip, and some big lashes to distract from the craters on my face. I am against this 'no-makeup' look until I can get my skin under control. Once I do, I give myself permission to be lazy again. Sure, some of you will argue that the TikTokers doing this look are just people who know how to do makeup well enough to make it look like they aren’t wearing a lot of makeup when they really are — but I am not that person either. I’m just praying to Beyoncé my skin starts acting right so I can go back to not caring and calling it an 'aesthetic.'"