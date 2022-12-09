19 Dresses You Won’t Want To Take Off This Summer

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
The perfect summer dress is any that is light, loose and as ready to let the good times roll as you are. Whether you're heading to the beach and need something to throw on, or making the most of daylight savings at your local pub, a summer dress can make you feel like a million bucks with minimal effort.
High necklines are big for summer dresses this year, but if you want to show off more skin, side cut-outs and mesh overlays are also popular this season.
The versatility of summer dresses means that you can easily dress them up or down, be it with slides or strappy heels, a bucket hat or a headband, maximalist jewellery or daintier pieces.
Here are 19 summer dresses to pop in your cart while the weather is warm and the social calendar is popping off.