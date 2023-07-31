Ge.LABEL’s One-Off Accessories Are A Reflection Of Melbourne’s Art Scene

It's Cam's commitment to creative evolution that drives each new drop from Ge.LABEL. "I'm always trying to create accessories that are better than the next," she tells Refinery29 Australia. "My inspiration is always changing." She's currently inspired by the street style of New York City; the bold use of colour, sleek, shiny modern art, and the worn-in finish of vintage garments, shoes and accessories. ("[They] look like they could tell you stories from their past".) It's this juxtaposition of the old and new that is so evident in her own pieces that feel simultaneously fresh and familiar in their execution. Ultimately, her desire is to produce pieces that are recognised as collectables, "like artwork and reduce product waste where possible". The brand's most recent collections have centred around hats in a range of styles, but Cam's upcycled caps are so popular they sell out almost as soon as they're released.