16 Small Aussie Fashion Brands To Know Before They’re Everywhere

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
When we think of Aussie fashion brands, we tend to think of the icons. The ones that have put us on the map and amassed a global following like Camilla & Marc, Christopher Esber, Sir The Label and more.
But within the last few years, we've seen a boom of creativity hit the Australian fashion industry. With digital platforms providing more opportunities for smaller businesses to get the word out on their own terms, it seems we're now in the midst of a golden era, and spoilt for choice with budding designers all worthy of our support.
With all these new brands, it can be hard to whittle down our carts at marketplaces like The Iconic, Instagram's endless pages of recommendations and blogger-backed brands that can leave our heads and wallets reeling. So if you're looking to expand your wardrobe horizons, we've taken the liberty of rounding up our favourite local under-the-radar fashion labels that we're tipping to be huge in no time.
Here are 16 cool Aussie fashion brands to shop before everyone else does!