When we think of pearls, it's easy to imagine perfectly polished, circular gemstones that boast a high-quality finish equal to their corresponding price tag. This season, the fashion world is here to embrace imperfection with baroque pearls. These freshwater pearls (and their faux counterparts for those looking for a thrifty option) are not the prim, uniform, rounded styles preferred by Veronica Lodge-type perfectionists, but rather each stone is wonderfully unique.
From earrings to bracelets and even layer-worthy necklaces, the baroque pearl is for those who like to be a little different. Ahead, are the best pearl pieces that embrace the beauty of imperfection.