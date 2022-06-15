A Curated Edit Of The Best EOFY Fashion Sales

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Given we've spent our last two winters in lockdown, it's almost as if I've forgotten how to dress for the chill.
Coats? Boots? Hats and gloves? Nope. My crop-top-filled wardrobe is in the midst of a total weather shock. Thankfully, tis' the season to build that staple winter wardrobe back up. Why? Right now, brands and big clothing retailers like THE ICONIC, Gorman, Veronika Maine, Cue and more are offering a bunch of discounts on end-of-season fits for the end of financial year (EOFY) sales, making it the perfect time to invest in that warm, cosy jacket you've been eyeing off.
Ahead, we've curated a running list of the best sales on offer, so you can find exactly what you're looking for without blowing your entire paycheque.
If you don't know where to start when it comes to shopping the sales, we'd recommend hopping on THE ICONIC. Not only do the discounts range far and wide, but you'll also get some epic winter wardrobe inspo thanks to the variety of what's on offer. From neat baggy pants and knit dresses right through to the shoe of the season — knee high boots — you'll be set to head out no matter the temperature outside. Oh, and if you've got to get your winter skincare routine in order, THE ICONIC is also offering up to 30% off beauty products. How's that for a bargain?
Boy, oh, boy do we love spicing up our winter fits with a cheeky Gorman statement piece. Thankfully, right now you can score one anywhere between 20-60% off this EOFY. Think knits, funky pants, overalls, printed hats, gradient skirts and more — for less.
For those of you looking for relaxed and casual winter weekender pieces, this Surf Stitch sale will be your ultimate safe haven. With puddle jeans, fluffy winter coats, maxi skirts, bathers and more, you're spoilt for choice.
Alternatively, if you're slowly heading back into the office more frequently, and you need to swap out that Oodie for some sophisticated workwear pieces, Cue has a bunch of discounts going on some versatile blazers, tailored pants and more. This includes some designer pieces for under $75.
While Veronika Maine is on the pricier side, if you're in the position to splash some cash on a nice investment blazer or leather jacket that will last you for yonks to come, it's worth a peek. Bonus points for supporting local Aussie fashion, besties.
