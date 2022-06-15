A Curated Edit Of The Best EOFY Fashion Sales

Tiffany Forbes
At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Given we've spent our last two winters in lockdown, it's almost as if I've forgotten how to dress for the chill.
Coats? Boots? Hats and gloves? Nope. My crop-top-filled wardrobe is in the midst of a total weather shock. Thankfully, tis' the season to build that staple winter wardrobe back up. Why? Right now, brands and big clothing retailers like THE ICONIC, Gorman, Veronika Maine, Cue and more are offering a bunch of discounts on end-of-season fits for the end of financial year (EOFY) sales, making it the perfect time to invest in that warm, cosy jacket you've been eyeing off.
Advertisement
Ahead, we've curated a running list of the best sales on offer, so you can find exactly what you're looking for without blowing your entire paycheque.

THE ICONIC: 60% off select styles

If you don't know where to start when it comes to shopping the sales, we'd recommend hopping on THE ICONIC. Not only do the discounts range far and wide, but you'll also get some epic winter wardrobe inspo thanks to the variety of what's on offer. From neat baggy pants and knit dresses right through to the shoe of the season — knee high boots — you'll be set to head out no matter the temperature outside. Oh, and if you've got to get your winter skincare routine in order, THE ICONIC is also offering up to 30% off beauty products. How's that for a bargain?
St Mrlo
Carlton Jeans
$69.00$99.95
The Iconic
St Mrlo
Teramo Knit Dress
$77.60$139.95
The Iconic
Billini
Timber
$72.00$129.95
The Iconic

Gorman: 20-60% off select items

Boy, oh, boy do we love spicing up our winter fits with a cheeky Gorman statement piece. Thankfully, right now you can score one anywhere between 20-60% off this EOFY. Think knits, funky pants, overalls, printed hats, gradient skirts and more — for less.
Gorman
Wavelength Merino Jumper
$183.20$229.00
Gorman
Gorman
Poppy Jean
$159.20$199.00
Gorman
Gorman
New Horizons Skirt
$151.20$189.00
Gorman

Surf Stitch: Up to 70% off

For those of you looking for relaxed and casual winter weekender pieces, this Surf Stitch sale will be your ultimate safe haven. With puddle jeans, fluffy winter coats, maxi skirts, bathers and more, you're spoilt for choice.
Advertisement
Subtitled
Bernie Borg Biker Jacket Natural
$55.00$129.95
Surfstitch
Insight
Maya Low Rise Straight Leg Jeans
$55.00$109.95
Surfstitch
Alice In The Eve
Carmella Swirl Silky Cut Out Midi Skirt
$35.00$69.95
Surfstitch

Cue: Discounts on select styles

Alternatively, if you're slowly heading back into the office more frequently, and you need to swap out that Oodie for some sophisticated workwear pieces, Cue has a bunch of discounts going on some versatile blazers, tailored pants and more. This includes some designer pieces for under $75.
Cue
Herringbone Double Breasted Jacket
$297.50$425.00
Cue
Cue
Two Tone Rib Funnel Neck Tank
$98.00$140.00
Cue
Cue
Waisted Wide Leg Pant
$178.50$255.00
Cue

Veronika Maine: Up to 70% off select items

While Veronika Maine is on the pricier side, if you're in the position to splash some cash on a nice investment blazer or leather jacket that will last you for yonks to come, it's worth a peek. Bonus points for supporting local Aussie fashion, besties.
Veronika Maine
Textured Stripe Pleat Front Top
$181.30$259.00
Veronika Maine
Veronika Maine
Leather Zip Jacket
$489.30$699.00
Veronika Maine
Veronika Maine
Wales Check Hourglass Blazer
$279.30$399.00
Veronika Maine
Keen to shop more EOFY sales? You can check out our full edit of all the best deals across fashion, wellness, homewares and more here.
Want more? Get Refinery29 Australia’s best stories delivered to your inbox each week. Sign up here!

More from Shopping