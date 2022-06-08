ICYMI: EOFY Sales Have Already Started, Here Are The Best Ones

Bree Grant
At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Don't ask me how, but we're already in June. Blink twice and we'll be in July, mid-way through the year. What I'm getting at here is that it’s almost the end of the financial year, which can only mean two things — one, it’s time to start thinking about your tax return, and two, it's also time to start thinking about how best to spend it. Cue: The EOFY sales.
Advertisement
Yep, you can expect savings across almost every category from fashion and beauty through to homewares and tech from a range of big-name brands and retailers. Making it the perfect time to refresh your winter wardrobe.
The best part about all the EOFY deals though is that there’s no hard start or end date for the sale period, so some brands and retailers like Net-a-Porter, THE ICONIC, Cotton On, Adore Beauty, Emma Sleep and more have already begun their EOFY sales.
To save you trawling the internet for all the need-to-know finds, we’ve pulled together our curated edit of the best EOFY sales in Australia, so you can spend less time searching and more time spending. You're welcome!

The Best EOFY Sales in Australia

The Best EOFY Fashion Sales

Net-a-Porter: Up to 50% off select items
THE ICONIC: 60% off select items
Myer: Up to 50% off fashion, shoes and accessories
SurfStitch: Up to 70% off
Nike: Up to 30% off select styles
Cotton On: 50% off original prices
ASOS: Up to 30% off sale items
Jack London: Up to 70% off everything
Bras N Things: 50% off selected styles
Kathmandu: Up to 50% off select products
Princess Polly: 30-75% off select products
Forever New: Up to 50% off select styles
Michael Kors: Up to 50% off select items
Gorman: 20-60% off select items
Cue: Designer fashion under $75
Fossil: Up to 40% off watches and bags
Charles & Keith: Up to 30% off sitewide
Glassons: Sale items from $9.95
Witchery: Up to 50% off 120+ new styles
Alice McCall: Up to 60% off end of season sale
Veronika Maine: Up to 70% off select items
Advertisement

The Best EOFY Beauty Sales

Adore Beauty: Up to 20% off selected brands
Sephora: Up to 50% off select products
Shaver Shop: Up to 80% off
Chemist Warehouse: Huge savings across all categories
Revolution Beauty: Up to 50% off
The Body Shop: Up to 50% off select products

The Best EOFY Wellness Sales

Lovehoney: Up to 50% off select sex toys and accessories
Wild Secrets: Up to 70% off select sex toys
ECHT: Up to 50% off select products
Nike: Up to 30% off select items
Stylerunner: Up to 60% off select items
L'urv: 50% off sitewide
Lorna Jane: Save on select styles
Ryderwear: Up at 70% off sitewide
Under Armour: Save on select items
JD Sports:  Up to 50% off select items

The Best EOFY Homewares Sales

Emma Sleep: Up to 55% off mattresses, pillows and more
Sheridan: Up to 40% off select items
Adairs: Up to 40% off Linen Lovers sale
KitchenAid: Up to 20% off selected products
Big W: Up to 50% off selected products
Castlery: Up to $500 off site-wide
Dyson: Huge discounts and offers selected vacuums and air purifiers
Kogan: Up to 65% off home decor and furniture (including $300 off the Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Stick Vacuum)
House: Up to 75% off select items
Canningvale: Save up to 69% off select items
Appliances Online: Save on select TVs, whitegoods, barbeques and small home appliances
David Jones: Save up to 50% on selected homewares and electrical appliances
Calming Blankets: Up to 50% off weighted blankets
Bed Bath N' Table: Up to 50% off select items
Zanui: Up to 50% off on more than 700 homewares and furniture styles
Myer: 50% off homewares and 20% off appliances
Ecosa: 25% off mattresses and bedroom furniture
Advertisement

The Best EOFY Tech & Gaming Sales

Dell: 40% off select laptops and monitors
eBay: Save an extra 5% using the code FYXTRA + an extra 20% off for eBay Plus members
HP: Save up to 40% on select HP laptops
Amazon: Up to 60% off select headphones, cameras, mobile phones, computers, TVs and home entertainment accessories
Microsoft Store: Up to $500 off select Surface devices
Kogan: Up to 60% off computer essentials and up to 50% off TVs
Lenovo: Save up to 59% off selected laptops, desktops
The Good Guys: Save on select products
More sales will be dropping throughout June, so we'll be updating our running list as they go live. Be sure to bookmark this page and keep checking back for the best EOFY deals.
Want more? Get Refinery29 Australia’s best stories delivered to your inbox each week. Sign up here!

More from Fashion