ICYMI: EOFY Sales Have Already Started, Here Are The Best Ones

Don't ask me how, but we're already in June. Blink twice and we'll be in July, mid-way through the year. What I'm getting at here is that it’s almost the end of the financial year, which can only mean two things — one, it’s time to start thinking about your tax return, and two, it's also time to start thinking about how best to spend it. Cue: The EOFY sales.
Yep, you can expect savings across almost every category from fashion and beauty through to homewares and tech from a range of big-name brands and retailers. Making it the perfect time to refresh your winter wardrobe.
The best part about all the EOFY deals though is that there’s no hard start or end date for the sale period, so some brands and retailers like Net-a-Porter, THE ICONIC, Cotton On, Adore Beauty, Emma Sleep and more have already begun their EOFY sales.
To save you trawling the internet for all the need-to-know finds, we’ve pulled together our curated edit of the best EOFY sales in Australia, so you can spend less time searching and more time spending. You're welcome!
The Best EOFY Sales in Australia
The Best EOFY Fashion Sales
— Net-a-Porter: Up to 50% off select items
— THE ICONIC: 60% off select items
— Myer: Up to 50% off fashion, shoes and accessories
— SurfStitch: Up to 70% off
— Nike: Up to 30% off select styles
— Cotton On: 50% off original prices
— ASOS: Up to 30% off sale items
— Jack London: Up to 70% off everything
— Bras N Things: 50% off selected styles
— Kathmandu: Up to 50% off select products
— Princess Polly: 30-75% off select products
— Forever New: Up to 50% off select styles
— Michael Kors: Up to 50% off select items
— Gorman: 20-60% off select items
— Cue: Designer fashion under $75
— Fossil: Up to 40% off watches and bags
— Charles & Keith: Up to 30% off sitewide
— Glassons: Sale items from $9.95
— Witchery: Up to 50% off 120+ new styles
— Alice McCall: Up to 60% off end of season sale
— Veronika Maine: Up to 70% off select items
The Best EOFY Beauty Sales
— Adore Beauty: Up to 20% off selected brands
— Sephora: Up to 50% off select products
— Shaver Shop: Up to 80% off
— Chemist Warehouse: Huge savings across all categories
— Revolution Beauty: Up to 50% off
— The Body Shop: Up to 50% off select products
The Best EOFY Wellness Sales
— Lovehoney: Up to 50% off select sex toys and accessories
— Wild Secrets: Up to 70% off select sex toys
— ECHT: Up to 50% off select products
— Nike: Up to 30% off select items
— Stylerunner: Up to 60% off select items
— L'urv: 50% off sitewide
— Lorna Jane: Save on select styles
— Ryderwear: Up at 70% off sitewide
— Under Armour: Save on select items
— JD Sports: Up to 50% off select items
The Best EOFY Homewares Sales
— Emma Sleep: Up to 55% off mattresses, pillows and more
— Sheridan: Up to 40% off select items
— Adairs: Up to 40% off Linen Lovers sale
— KitchenAid: Up to 20% off selected products
— Big W: Up to 50% off selected products
— Castlery: Up to $500 off site-wide
— Dyson: Huge discounts and offers selected vacuums and air purifiers
— Kogan: Up to 65% off home decor and furniture (including $300 off the Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Stick Vacuum)
— House: Up to 75% off select items
— Canningvale: Save up to 69% off select items
— Appliances Online: Save on select TVs, whitegoods, barbeques and small home appliances
— David Jones: Save up to 50% on selected homewares and electrical appliances
— Calming Blankets: Up to 50% off weighted blankets
— Bed Bath N' Table: Up to 50% off select items
— Zanui: Up to 50% off on more than 700 homewares and furniture styles
— Myer: 50% off homewares and 20% off appliances
— Ecosa: 25% off mattresses and bedroom furniture
The Best EOFY Tech & Gaming Sales
— Dell: 40% off select laptops and monitors
— eBay: Save an extra 5% using the code FYXTRA + an extra 20% off for eBay Plus members
— HP: Save up to 40% on select HP laptops
— Amazon: Up to 60% off select headphones, cameras, mobile phones, computers, TVs and home entertainment accessories
— Microsoft Store: Up to $500 off select Surface devices
— Kogan: Up to 60% off computer essentials and up to 50% off TVs
— Lenovo: Save up to 59% off selected laptops, desktops
— The Good Guys: Save on select products
— eBay: Save an extra 5% using the code FYXTRA + an extra 20% off for eBay Plus members
— HP: Save up to 40% on select HP laptops
— Amazon: Up to 60% off select headphones, cameras, mobile phones, computers, TVs and home entertainment accessories
— Microsoft Store: Up to $500 off select Surface devices
— Kogan: Up to 60% off computer essentials and up to 50% off TVs
— Lenovo: Save up to 59% off selected laptops, desktops
— The Good Guys: Save on select products
More sales will be dropping throughout June, so we'll be updating our running list as they go live. Be sure to bookmark this page and keep checking back for the best EOFY deals.