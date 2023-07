The 2023 Guide To Wearing Headbands

The evidence for a headband comeback has been mounting for a while. During 2022, Bella Hadid made headbands her go-to accessory, prompting others to follow. Throughout the Fall/Winter 2023 Fashion Month season, thick black headbands were spotted all over the street style photos , while, at the Met Gala , which honoured the legacy of Karl Lagerfeld , It girls like Cardi B, Emma Chamberlain, and Precious Lee wore a wide variety of headband styles. Then, during the summer, Jennifer Lawrence took the throne, when she wore headbands throughout her No Hard Feelings press tour, pairing them with an athletic-style vest and a classic, tailored little black dress. (Our fashion director, a self-proclaimed headband hater, even admitted to having been influenced by Lawrence’s headband choices).