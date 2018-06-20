Toss the totes to the side, say sayonara to your shoulder bags, and bid farewell to that overstuffed clutch — at least for now. This season, it's all about the crossbody bag. Arguably the most low-maintenance member of the purse family, the crossbody is a girl's best friend: It's hands-free, can be layered over just about any outfit, and still look sleek and cool. And not to sound like your mom, but it's also ridiculously practical.