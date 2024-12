How To Style Puffer Boots, Winter’s Most Surprising Shoe Trend

If you were doubting the viability of puffer boots in the workplace, I’m here to shut that thought down. Again going for a textural, monochromatic look, I pulled out my Alexa Chung x Madewell corduroy blazer and trousers to match the luxe and drama of the booties. I promise I didn’t get any side-eyes — I actually felt confident and comfortable. I think a pair of neutral-colored or heeled boots are your best bet for an elevated puffer shoe that can be worn from the office to the work holiday party.