Unlike, say, a graphic tee from an Instagram ad or the workout leggings your favorite TikToker is currently raving about, a handbag usually isn’t a random impulse purchase. Considering it houses your most prized possessions (i.e., driver’s license, credit cards, etc.), the accessory serves as one of the most important building blocks in your wardrobe. In addition to its functionality, it has the potential to amp up your outfit game tenfold.
The ascendant 2025 handbag trends strike the balance between practical and attention-grabbing, seeing you through any occasion on the docket. For the office, the up-and-coming silhouettes run the gamut, from the oversized slouchy carryalls (spotted at Proenza Schouler) to briefcase-esque totes (seen at Hermès). For an evening out on the town, set your sights on the high-shine purses, as modeled on the Chanel and Louis Vuitton runways. And a quick weekend trip? Perhaps one of the chic backpacks demo’d by Miu Miu, Bottega Veneta, or Coach will strike your fancy.
Scroll ahead for a rundown of eight of 2025’s buzziest bag trends. New year, new purse.
2025 Handbag Trends: Fringe Bags
The boho renaissance isn’t exiting the chat in the coming months — at least, not if luxury labels have anything to say about it. Fringe bags, in particular, are shaping up to be especially in demand amongst the style set. Nordstrom’s Associate Fashion Director, Linda Cui Zhang is here for it: “Fringe adds movement and a crafty element to classic bag shapes,” she says. The likes of Isabel Marant, Michael Kors, and Tory Burch are diving headfirst into the trend, showcasing fringe-heavy creations for spring. These bags are sure to add personality and intrigue to every outfit, in all their free-spirited, funky glory.
2025 Handbag Trends: Glitter Bags
Dial up the drama with a glistening, light-reflecting bag. On the runways, the in-your-face look has come in many flavors: Louis Vuitton and Chanel bring the glamour with carryalls dripping in rhinestones and sequins, while Gucci delivers a silver purse festooned with tiny circular disks all over. These eye-catching bags are real conversation-starters — the perfect plus one for a swanky soirée.
2025 Handbag Trends: Suede Bags
Suede has already dominated fall wardrobes, especially when it comes to outerwear. There’s also an appetite for suede carryalls, confirms Will Cooper, GMM Designer at Saks.
“It has been a few years since we have seen suede prevalent in handbags, and our customers are loving them!” he says. “Based on its popularity, many designers are expanding their offerings in suede bags for 2025.”
On the runways, we’ve seen colorful iterations be a throughline for spring — at Burberry in hunter green and JW Anderson in navy blue, as well as Miu Miu (in brown) and Stella McCartney (cream). Style tip: Team the purse with another luxe texture, like leather or velvet, for extra oomph.
2025 Handbag Trends: Green Bags
Brat Girl summer and Wicked sold the fashion scene on green in 2024. Designers don’t seem to be leaving it in the new year, especially not when it comes to the handbag department. Case in point: green carryalls in various mood-enhancing shades at shows like Loewe (olive), Prada (apple), and The Row (emerald).
“The color registers well on functional totes and multi-pocket shoulder styles, especially in deeper mossy, olive greens,” Zhang explains. “It’s a dimensional, heritage hue that brings a utilitarian feel to outfitting.”
Don’t be afraid to flex your styling muscles by pairing your punchy purse with equally vibrant accessories.
2025 Handbag Trends: Office Bags
Picking a work bag is no easy feat. On the one hand, it needs to fit all your office essentials — laptop, planner, lunch. And on the other? It needs to look chic. Luckily, designers have been proposing some elegant contenders that check all of our boxes.
Typically known for its edgy totes (see: the beloved City bag), Balenciaga switches sartorial gears for spring with its sleek, sophisticated black leather look. Meanwhile, if a briefcase-like style better suits your 9-to-5 style, look no further than Hermès’ brown structured option. Or, if you’ve taken a liken to slouchy silhouettes, Proenza Schouler has just the roomy tote for you. Kick your old carryall to the curb in favor of one of these polished new designs.
