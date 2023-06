5 Tried-&-Tested Travel Outfits From R29 Editors

"I’ve found that if I wear all black and give a pop of color to the shoes, I still look polished enough to be seen out and about, but the clothes are perfectly comfortable. These Athleta leggings are a godsend. Not only do they have pockets (essential during travel!), but they are so soft and don’t feel like I’m being squished into a sausage casing. The cropped tee from Target is an affordable staple in my closet. It’s perfectly oversized and not too cropped, so I don’t have to worry about flashing anyone. Finishing it off with a comfy sneaker in a fun color (unfortunately, my fave sneakers are no longer avail but Keds makes a super similar one that are equally cute and comfortable), is the perfect way to balance out all the black. And, it’s easily layered with a sweatshirt, sweater, or jean jacket for those who get cold on the plane."