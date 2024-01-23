Charles & Keith X Chet Lo Has Runway-Inspired Pieces At Accessible Prices

All six pieces are available in three colorways that are inspired by Lo’s Asian roots, as well as his modern, futuristic aesthetic: Vibrant Red, Vivacious Fuschia, and black. Even the spiky knit has a personal touch, which Lo tells us is inspired by the durian fruit, a significant part of his Chinese American culture. “I believe it’s culturally important to incorporate these physical elements of my heritage and family through my fashion and create something fun and unique,” he says.