TV’s biggest night is here. The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards are back, albeit slightly delayed by the 2023 SAG-AFTRA and Writers Guild of America strikes. But it was definitely worth the wait. With some of our favorite shows of last year nominated, like Ali Wong’s Beef, Prime Video fan fave Swarm, and the final season of Succession, 2023 was a stellar year for television.
Not to mention an A+ year for red carpet fashion. Last year’s Emmys carpet was all about classic Old Hollywood, featuring heaps of glam and plethora of sparkles. From Zendaya channeling Audrey Hepburn in Valentino, to Sandra Oh in a sparkling purple pantsuit confection from Rodarte, the stars were in fine form.
This year, building off the amazing fashion we saw at the 2024 Golden Globes, the silver carpet was awash with a more subtle — and surprising color, with many of Hollywood’s celebs donning black gowns and suits. From Ayo Edebiri’s custom-made Louis Vuitton molded leather look to Liv Hewson’s daring suit, and Riley Keough’s romantic Chanel gown, sleek black gowns were having a moment.
Scroll on for the best of the best red carpet looks from the 2023 Emmys Awards. We'll keep updating this as the night goes on.