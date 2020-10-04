Rain Hats Are The Hands-Free Alternative To An Umbrella

We’ve all been there. You walk into the pub on a rainy evening and set your umbrella down under the table, only to leave it behind after two pints and a tequila shot. As much as we try, hanging onto a decent brolly is a near impossible task: it either breaks or disappears without a trace within two weeks of ownership. The solution? Swapping it out for a good old-fashioned rain hat.
That’s right, this autumn we're taking fashion inspiration from none other than Paddington Bear and opting for waterproof headwear to keep us dry. With or without matching wellies, a rain hat will shelter you during a storm and, unlike an umbrella, won't culminate in a frustrating and futile battle with the wind.
Canvas fisherman hats were the hot headwear for summer 2020 but as the wet weather sets in we’re pivoting towards rain hats in nylon, vinyl and other water-resistant fabrics. Largely available in the same styles as this year’s sun hats, the new wave of showerproof headgear is all about big brims and under-the-chin tie straps. Plus, even on a not-so-rainy day, they still look chic AF.
To take a peek at the best rain hats on the market this autumn, click through the slides ahead…
