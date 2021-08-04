Meghan Markle Wore The Perfect Work-From-Home Outfit

Meghan Markle seems to have a solution to the work-from-home outfit struggle we’ve all endured for the past year.
On Wednesday, the Duchess of Sussex released a video for her latest Archewell Foundation initiative, called 40x40 in honor of her 40th birthday, to promote mentorship for women looking for work amid COVID-19. She is partnering on the initiative with figures like Adele, Amanda Gorman, Ibram X. Kendi, Gloria Steinem, José Andrés, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, and Stella McCartney.
In the video, Markle is wearing a white tank lounge dress with a matching sweater, paired with classic suede mustard pumps. In honor of her children Archie and Lilibeth, she wore Taurus and Gemini constellation necklaces from Los Angeles-based designer Logan Hollowell.
Advertisement
Since stepping back from Royal duties in 2020, Markle has mostly appeared in the public eye through Zoom, where she’s donned business casual looks, from an Oscar De La Renta lemon tree dress in a Spotify Studios trailer to a Carolina Herrera red floral dress at the Vax Live streaming event by Global Citizen.
As fall approaches, millions of people are looking to return to the office in some capacity, wondering what the future of workwear looks like. Markle’s latest outfit is a good indication of the direction we're all headed, with loungewear becoming an integral part of the work wardrobe post-quarantine. According to Stitch Fix, the styling service has seen a 60% increase in requests for rompers and jumpsuits, as well as a rise in searches for leggings and loungewear. Other brands like Skims have popularized dressed-up loungewear, with pieces like the Loungewear Slip Dress continuously selling out.
Markle’s tank dress is a casual version of the styles we’ve seen her wearing over the past few years, as she has continuously donned shift, A-line, and bodycon dresses paired with chic coats, jackets, and sweaters. Classic pumps have also become one of the Duchess’s staples, and she often taps brands like Jimmy Choo and Aquazzura for her signature footwear.
If you’re feeling overwhelmed by what to wear to work from home, try Markle’s outfit formula with the options below.