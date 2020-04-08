Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Found A New Way To Honor Their Son

Now that they are officially no longer senior members of the Royal Family, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are now fully committed to starting off this new page in their story with a bang. First up: launching a new foundation with a meaningful name.
Yesterday, the Telegraph broke the news that the couple was hard at work on their brand new charitable organization, Archewell. If the name of the foundation reminds you of Meghan and Harry’s little one, it should — there’s a deep connection there.
Long before Archie was born (or even before they spearheaded the now defunct-Sussex Royal), Meghan and Harry opened up to each other about their shared dream of starting their own charitable organization in the future. As they parsed out the idea, the Greek word arche — which means “source of action”— stuck with them. When Archie was born last year, his parents named him a variation of their favorite word, and it came up once again when it was time to dream up their new foundation.
“We connected to this concept for the charitable organization we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name,” the couple shared in a statement. “To do something of meaning, to do something that matters.”
“Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon,” they continued. “We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right."
Archewell will likely be the biggest of Meghan and Harry’s post-royalty endeavors, and it has a lot to live up to following the end of the Sussex Royal era; the former foundation was even slated to become the spouse’s catch-all brand until their request to trademark “Sussex Royal” was denied.
We don’t know exactly when Archewell is set to launch, but it will definitely be long after the global coronavirus pandemic ends because Meghan and Harry are putting their efforts right now towards helping the world adjust to our new normal. The couple, reportedly residing in Los Angeles with Archie (and their $5 million dollar security team), will continue working on other projects in the meantime. Meghan has already nabbed an exclusive deal with Disney, and the first project in the pipeline is a gig narrating an animal documentary called Elephant. Harry is said to be working on transforming his sustainable tourism venture Travalyst into a nonprofit organization in the United Kingdom.
When the the Sussexes closed down their official Instagram account, they hinted that they would be back — looks like they'll be keeping that promise after all.
