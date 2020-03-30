Story from Best of Instagram

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Will Shutter Their Royal Instagram Account

Olivia Harrison
Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's over 11 million Instagram followers got a bittersweet surprise this morning. With a single post, the couple announced that their popular @sussexroyal account will soon shutter.
Earlier today, @sussexroyal shared their very last Instagram post — an image of a message scrolled in white on the elegant navy background Harry and Meghan have long been utilizing on this account. The message reads, "Thank you to this community — for the support, the inspiration, and the shared commitment to the good in the world."
This message of gratitude is also accompanied by a lengthy caption that touches on the coronavirus pandemic as well as the fate of this social media account. "As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute," the caption reads. "While you may not see us here, the work continues."
View this post on Instagram

As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile. Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference—as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line—together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise. What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic. As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute. While you may not see us here, the work continues. Thank you to this community - for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another. Harry and Meghan

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

After reiterating the thank you featured in the image, the caption goes on to say, "We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You've been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another." It finishes with one final sign-off from Harry and Meghan.
This Instagram post comes exactly one day before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal duties official end and about three months after the two announced they would be stepping back from their roles as senior royals. In addition to no longer posting to Instagram, the couple will stop updating their Sussex Royal website. However, a spokesperson for the couple told People earlier today, "Both the Instagram account and website will remain in existence online for the foreseeable future." So at least that means you can still look back at cute pictures of Archie to help get you through this tough time.
