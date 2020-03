Though the couple is stepping out of the shadows of the Royal Family to strike out on their own, they're not cutting ties with the Firm. The Sussexes are said to be in good standing with the royals despite their surprising decision. They were allowed to keep their HRH titles (though they declined usage of them), and Harry is technically still sixth in line for the throne . In fact, Harry and Meghan's new plans have been worked out in conjunction with Queen Elizabeth to sketch out how this new chapter will play out; early meetings led to an agreement that the first year of their independence would be a trial run to be revisited next year.