Meghan Markle Reportedly Signed A Deal With Disney Days After Announcing Her Royal Exit

Only days after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they would be taking a step back from certain royal duties , Meghan is finding other ways to spend her time. Reports say that Meghan has signed a voiceover deal with Disney and, instead of accepting payment, Meghan will donate her earnings to the wildlife charity Elephants Without Borders, according to Deadline via a paywalled article in The Times of London. So does this make her an actual Disney princess? We’ll have to see what kind of roles she steps into to say for sure, but in a literal sense...yes, she definitely is.