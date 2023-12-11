29 Under-$100 Buys R29 Editors Tried & Loved In November

As 2023 slowly winds down, we can’t help but look back on another year of new launches, sales, TikTok-famous products, and — you guessed it — editor-approved stuff that we couldn’t shut up about. See, we don’t just spill our favorite finds during the holidays, but dutifully document them year-round for your shopping enjoyment. And this past month, you’ll see what our savvy team of Most Wanted experts bought over Black Friday, but also the festive finds taking us through the holidays and beyond.
From half-off cashmere socks (!) to indulgent winter skincare and much more, peruse the 29 slides ahead for all the under-$100 online shopping recs we discovered in November. Whether you walk away with something for yourself or a gift for a friend, we think you'll agree: Friends don't let other friends have buyer's remorse — so go forth and shop our picks with confidence.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
